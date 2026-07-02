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In Sumy region, mobile gas stations will be launched due to Russian strikes: how fuel will be sold

13:37, 2 July 2026
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In the Trostyanets community, after damage to stationary gas stations, fuel will be dispensed from mobile refueling vehicles and only for cash.
In Sumy region, mobile gas stations will be launched due to Russian strikes: how fuel will be sold
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In the Trostyanets community of the Sumy region, due to damage to gas stations in the community caused by systematic Russian strikes, a network of mobile fuel sales points will be launched. This was reported by the Trostyanets City Council.

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Fuel will be sold from mobile gas stations

To provide residents of the community with fuel, mobile points will be organized where fuel dispensing will be carried out using small refueling vehicles.

Locations will constantly change

The city council noted that the locations of mobile gas stations will be changed to prevent their being targeted by Russian forces.

It is also emphasized that the refueling vehicle will not stay in one place for a long time.

Information about the start of fuel dispensing and the movement of the mobile station to another location will be published on the Telegram channel "Trostyanets City Council/Questions to the Mayor."

Fuel will be sold only for cash

The city council drew attention to the fact that fuel dispensing will be carried out exclusively for cash.

In addition, during air raid alerts, fuel sales will not be conducted. Residents of the community were urged to take this into account when planning trips and to follow safety rules.

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