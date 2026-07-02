House damaged by shelling: how to get compensation and where to apply

Ukrainians whose homes were damaged by Russian shelling can receive state compensation under the “eRecovery” program.

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After another nighttime massive strike by Russia on Ukraine in Kyiv and several other regions, emergency rescue operations continue. SES specialists are clearing debris, searching for people under the rubble, eliminating the consequences of the attack, and providing assistance to those affected. In the capital, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Citizens whose homes were damaged or completely destroyed due to Russian shelling should know about the possibility of receiving state compensation within the framework of the “eRecovery” program.

Applications can be submitted online through the Diia portal or app, as well as in person — at the Administrative Services Center or through a notary. This is reminded by the Ministry of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine.

How to get compensation for damaged housing

To use the program, you need to:

make sure the housing is registered in the State Register of Property Rights;

submit an information notice about the damaged property (via Diia or the Administrative Services Center);

open a special bank account for carrying out repairs;

submit a compensation application through the eRecovery service in Diia, the Administrative Services Center, or through a notary;

wait for the commission's decision (up to 30 days for decision-making) and, if necessary, provide additional documents.

If the housing is damaged again

In case of repeated damage due to shelling, it is necessary to submit a new application through the Diia app:

open a “Repair Report” for the previous application;

indicate that the property was damaged again;

submit a new notice and a new compensation application.

How to get compensation for destroyed housing

For this, you need to:

submit an information notice about the damaged property through Diia;

check the relevance of ownership data in the State Register and update it if necessary;

submit a compensation application through Diia, the Administrative Services Center, or a notary;

wait for the commission's decision.

How commissions work

Currently, about 1,000 commissions operate in communities across Ukraine.

The process of reviewing applications by local commissions includes several stages:

1. Submission of the application — through Diia or the Administrative Services Center, after which it enters the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property (RDDP).

2. Review of the application by the commission, which includes:

document verification;

inspection of the damaged housing;

determination of the compensation amount;

commission decision on granting compensation and its further approval by the local self-government body or military administration.

How the compensation amount is determined

After confirming the damage or destruction of the housing, the commission:

conducts an inspection of the object in the presence of the owner or their representative;

records the damage (including photos);

draws up an inspection report and uploads documents to the RDDP;

fills out a checklist of necessary repair works for the damaged property;

calculates the compensation amount for the destroyed property;

After that, the commission makes a final decision — to grant compensation or refuse.

Citizens can also obtain an extract on their application and view the checklist through Diia.

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