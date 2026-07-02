Last chance to keep booking until August 10: businesses have only one month to confirm salaries

By August 10, critically important enterprises must submit confirming documents, otherwise from September 1 their employees may lose deferments - new proposals from the Ministry of Economy.

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The booking system is currently in a state of constant change. After the recent update of the rules in May 2026, introduced by Cabinet Resolution No. 692, the booking procedure may undergo further changes. The main ideology of the changes is the transition from formal "criticality" to real economic indicators, in particular through the level of employees' salaries. As of July 2026, the number of booked persons in Ukraine exceeded last year's figures by 300 thousand, which forced the government to review sectoral and regional criteria.

Main provisions of the Ministry of Economy's draft

The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On Amendments to the CMU Resolutions dated January 27, 2023 No. 76 and May 30, 2026 No. 692" was prepared by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine. The direct developer of the document was the Department of Economic Security and Defense of the Ministry of Economy under the leadership of Serhiy Smetanka.

The salary criterion for enterprises remains unchanged. As before, to confirm the status of critically important, the average salary must be at least three minimum wages (for enterprises in combat zones - 2.5 minimum wages).

At the same time, the draft establishes a new obligation: by August 10, 2026, enterprises must submit a certificate of average salary and a tax calculation for the last calendar month. Failure to comply with these requirements will result in the decision to recognize the enterprise as critically important and the deferments granted to employees losing effect from September 1, 2026.

Critical deadlines: August 10 and September 1

By August 10, 2026, enterprises that already have critically important status must submit a certificate of average salary and a tax calculation (USC/PIT) for the last month. If these documents confirm compliance with the new criteria, the status and deferments are retained until the end of the term for which they were issued.

By September 1, 2026, all existing decisions recognizing enterprises as critically important that have not been confirmed by new certificates will lose their validity. Accordingly, the deferments of employees of such enterprises will be canceled.

New rules for part-time workers

Military reservists working part-time are now counted in the 50-percent booking quota only at one place of work - where the employment relationship is longest.

Digitalization through "Diia"

Government agencies will have access to information about the number of booked persons and enterprise limits in real time, and the Ministry of Defense will automatically enter deferment data into the "Oberih" register.

Expansion of the list of "untouchable" sectors

Despite the overall tightening of requirements, the government is expanding the list of organizations that can book 100% of personnel or operate under simplified criteria.

Added are distribution system operators, coal mining enterprises, as well as companies providing energy supply services (production and supply of heat/water), if their founders are structures with more than 90% state ownership.

Booking is available for manufacturers of unmanned systems, companies engaged in electronic warfare, as well as organizations training external UAV pilots (provided they train more than 100-200 specialists per year).

Legal entities purchasing goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 10 million in the last 12 months per booked person also gain the right to critically important status.

The proposed changes indicate a transition to a model of booking for money in a veiled form.

The need to submit reports by August 10 creates a heavy burden on accounting and HR departments. Failure to submit certificates on time will lead to the loss of booking for all personnel starting September 1.

During the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev explained the necessity of changes by the significant increase in the number of booked persons - over 300 thousand people in the last year.

The revision of criteria is necessary due to the Armed Forces' need for human resources and the growth of the average salary in the country.

Despite significant opposition from some deputies regarding financial requirements for small businesses, the government continues to implement a model where priority in booking is given to enterprises with a high level of official salaries and transparent reporting.

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