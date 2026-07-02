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Riding an ATV can cost 40,800 UAH: what drivers are fined for and what they want to ban in 2026

17:49, 2 July 2026
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If an ATV is used on public roads, its driver must follow the Traffic Rules, have a driver's license of the appropriate category and necessary documents, and there is liability for violations.
Riding an ATV can cost 40,800 UAH: what drivers are fined for and what they want to ban in 2026
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In Ukraine, driving an ATV does not exempt the driver from complying with the Traffic Rules. If the vehicle is used on public roads, the same provisions of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses apply to its driver as to other road users.

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When a license is required

If an ATV goes on public roads, the driver must have a license of the appropriate category. Most often, category B1 is required for ATVs, but other categories may apply to certain models depending on the technical characteristics and vehicle documents.

What fines threaten ATV drivers

If an ATV is used on public roads, the general provisions of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses apply to its driver.

For failure to present a driver's license, vehicle registration certificate, or compulsory insurance policy, a fine of 425 UAH is imposed (part 1 of article 126 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

Driving an ATV without the right to drive a vehicle of the appropriate category entails a fine of 3,400 UAH (part 2 of article 126 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

Driving a vehicle after being deprived of the right to drive entails a fine of 20,400 UAH (part 4 of article 126 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

For repeated violations within a year under parts two to four of article 126 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, the fine is 40,800 UAH. In addition, the court may deprive the right to drive vehicles for a period of 5 to 7 years, and in cases provided by law, apply paid confiscation of the vehicle (part 5 of article 126 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

What restrictions are proposed to be introduced

In Ukraine, it is proposed to introduce a complete ban on the use of off-road vehicles, ATVs, buggies, enduro motorcycles and other high-passability vehicles outside public roads within the natural reserve fund of the Carpathian region.

The authors of the initiative emphasize that uncontrolled movement of such equipment causes significant environmental damage, destroys mountain ecosystems, negatively affects plant and animal life, and also poses a threat to tourist routes and recreational areas.

In addition to introducing a ban, it is proposed to strengthen liability for violations of established restrictions, improve control mechanisms for their observance, and provide exceptions for vehicles used during official, rescue, or economic tasks.

The corresponding petition No. 41/010204-26ep "On the complete ban of jeep riding, enduro motorsport, and the use of other high-passability vehicles outside public roads in the protected areas of the Carpathian region" has been registered with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

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