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EU Court Confirms Fine of Over €4.125 Billion for Google in Android Case

17:31, 2 July 2026
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The Court of the European Union rejected Google's appeal and upheld the antitrust fine.
EU Court Confirms Fine of Over €4.125 Billion for Google in Android Case
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The Court of the European Union rejected Google's appeal and confirmed a fine of €4.125 billion for antitrust violations related to the Android operating system. As Politico reports, this decision marks a victory for the European Commission in one of its longest-running antitrust cases against a major tech company.

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The court upheld the lower court's decision

The EU Court confirmed the lower court's 2022 ruling, which largely supported the European Commission's conclusion that Google abused its dominant position.

According to the Commission, the company imposed restrictions on smartphone manufacturers using the Android operating system, as well as on mobile network operators, to protect the dominance of its own Google Search and Chrome services.

Previously, the European Commission fined the company €4.34 billion. After review, the first-instance court reduced it to €4.125 billion. This amount remains final.

Google's position

Google stated that the court's decision "does not recognize our significant investments in ensuring Android's openness, compatibility, and free availability."

The company also emphasized that it complied with the initial requirements set by the European Commission in 2018 and remains focused on further innovation and ensuring openness for users, partners, and developers.

The European Commission's claims

The case centered on agreements that required smartphone manufacturers seeking access to the Google Play app store to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome browser.

The European Commission believed these conditions hindered competition for other search engines and browsers.

The significance of the court's decision

The ruling concludes one of the most important antitrust cases during Margrethe Vestager's tenure as EU Commissioner for Competition and confirms the European Commission's application of traditional antitrust laws to combat the market power of digital platforms.

It is expected that this decision will also influence future cases concerning abuse of dominant position under Article 102 of EU law, particularly when assessing practices of tying related products and services in digital markets.

Although the European Union is increasingly applying the Digital Markets Act to regulate large online platforms, this ruling serves as another judicial confirmation of the legal principles underlying previous antitrust actions by Brussels against major tech companies.

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