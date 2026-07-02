The number of reserved men increased by 300 thousand over the year — the government introduces three key changes

Hundreds of thousands of men may lose their mobilization reservation if their salaries are not raised.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, stated that over the past 12 months, the number of reserved workers in Ukraine's economy has increased by 300 thousand.

At the same time, alongside the growth in the number of reserved workers, the number of enterprises recognized as critically important for the economy has also increased. During this period, their number grew by about 9 thousand.

According to Sobolev, a significant portion of the increase consists of workers from frontline regions. After allowing the reservation of 100% of personnel, the number of reserved workers in these regions doubled — to approximately 100 thousand people.

According to the Ministry of Economy, critical enterprises currently provide about 60% of business revenues.

Additionally, Oleksiy Sobolev noted that the current approaches to reserving workers were last comprehensively reviewed over a year and a half ago — in December 2024. According to him, in the conditions of a full-scale war, such a period is too long.

He pointed out that the government resolution adopted in June contains three key changes: updating criteria regarding salary levels, adjusting sectoral requirements, and changing the approach to calculating quotas for part-time workers.

In particular, the relevant salary criterion has been raised to three minimum wages — 25.9 thousand UAH. For enterprises operating in frontline territories, this figure remained unchanged — 21.6 thousand UAH.

Moreover, relevant authorities must review industry and regional criteria considering the needs of the defense sector and critical infrastructure. So far, 15 corresponding ministerial orders have been approved, with the rest planned to be published by the end of the week.

According to the minister's estimates, the update of criteria may affect about 20% of enterprises.

Regarding changes for part-time workers, they will now be counted in the 50% quota only at one workplace — the one where the employment relationship is the longest.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.