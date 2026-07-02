The government changed the rules for handling ownerless waste: what the new procedure entails

Local self-government bodies and administrations will receive new powers for prompt response to such cases.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision to improve the mechanism for detecting and accounting for waste whose owner is not identified. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

The new procedure provides local self-government bodies and local state administrations with additional tools for quick and effective response in cases of detection of ownerless waste.

The document also provides for proper accounting of such waste and creates conditions for their further processing in accordance with legislative requirements.

The Ministry of Economy noted that the state will receive a more transparent mechanism for controlling problematic territories, as well as additional tools to bring order in the waste management sector.

It is expected that the changes will contribute to reducing the number of unauthorized landfills, lowering the risks of soil, water, and air pollution, and improving the ecological situation in communities.

The adopted resolution is aimed at fulfilling the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Waste Management".

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.