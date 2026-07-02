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Is it possible to spend money from a sole proprietor's account for personal needs

20:49, 2 July 2026
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An individual entrepreneur has the right to freely dispose of their profit after paying all taxes, fees, and other payments.
Is it possible to spend money from a sole proprietor's account for personal needs
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Sole proprietors on the general taxation system have full right to freely dispose of the net income from their business. Financial control does not restrict transferring or using funds from the business account for personal needs unrelated to commercial activities.

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As reported by the State Tax Service, the main condition for the safe use of capital is the unconditional and priority fulfillment of the tax obligation. This means that withdrawing funds for private purposes is allowed only after the entrepreneur has fully calculated, declared, and paid all due taxes and fees within the deadlines established by law.

At the same time, it is important to clearly separate business and personal financial flows. Banking rules strictly prohibit conducting commercial transactions through private cards of individuals.

However, the reverse movement — transferring net funds from the business account for personal needs — is completely legal.

If the entrepreneur simply withdraws cash from the business account, the bank may request supporting documents — invoices, acts, waybills, etc. In their absence, the bank has the right to temporarily suspend the operation or ask for explanations regarding the use of funds. Therefore, the State Tax Service in its clarification recommends entrepreneurs first transfer funds from the business account to a personal card, and only then withdraw cash or pay for personal needs from it.

As previously written by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, many individuals — entrepreneurs believe that due to their status they automatically lose the right to a tax discount. In fact, this is not entirely true. The law does not prohibit sole proprietors from using this right, but there is an important condition: the tax discount can be obtained not as an entrepreneur, but as an ordinary individual if they have the appropriate income.

The discount allows you to reduce your annual taxable income by the amount of expenses incurred for the purchase of certain goods, works, or services from residents of Ukraine. In other words, if a citizen incurred certain expenses during the year that the law allows to consider, the state can refund part of the paid personal income tax. At the same time, this concerns specifically the personal income tax, not any other taxes or fees.

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