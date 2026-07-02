On July 3, Ukraine will be covered by rain, thunderstorms, and squalls: the heat will begin to retreat

The heat will gradually begin to retreat.

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On Friday, July 3, due to the activity of a cold atmospheric front, most regions of Ukraine are expected to experience short-term rain and thunderstorms. According to meteorologist Natalka Didenko, only the eastern part of the country will remain without significant precipitation.

During thunderstorms, squalls are possible, which is related to significant temperature contrasts and hot weather.

At the same time, the heat will gradually begin to retreat. In the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions, daytime air temperatures will be comfortable at +24…+29 °C.

In the rest of Ukraine, hot weather will persist — +30…+34 °C.

In Kyiv on July 3, short-term thunderstorm rains and possible squalls are forecast. After temperatures above +30 °C, the air temperature will drop to around +27 °C. At the same time, even cooler and more comfortable air will continue to arrive.

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