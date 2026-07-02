Foreigner to stand trial for selling fake reservation in Kharkiv

The businessman promised to arrange a one-way overseas business trip to one of the European countries.

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In Kharkiv, a 55-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan will stand trial, accused of organizing a scheme to illegally smuggle a conscript abroad under the guise of employment at a government institution.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in March 2026, the man, who sold fur products at the Barabashovo market, overheard a visitor talking about her acquaintance's problems obtaining a military service deferment. After that, he established contact with the woman and offered "help" in resolving the issue.

During a personal meeting, he claimed to have influence over officials of one of the government institutions in Kharkiv and could organize fake employment that would provide a reservation. He emphasized that actual work would not be required.

The suspect also promised to arrange a one-way overseas business trip to one of the European countries. According to the investigation, he convinced that he had already helped other "clients" and claimed that independent travel abroad without his involvement was impossible.

While preparing the scheme, the man demanded copies of documents to verify the possibility of its implementation and valued his "services" at 20,000 US dollars, which had to be paid in advance.

Law enforcement officers detained him under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after receiving the funds and notified him of suspicion.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", law enforcement in Lviv region uncovered a group of individuals who imported used cars into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and then sold them through online platforms. This was reported by the Economic Security Bureau.

When crossing the Ukrainian border, the scheme participants declared the vehicles as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To avoid paying customs duties, they submitted documents with false information to customs and obtained preferential import status.