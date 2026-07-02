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In Rivne region, a minibus was hit by a train at a railway crossing, there are dead and injured

15:07, 2 July 2026
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According to preliminary data, three people died as a result of the accident, several others were injured.
In Rivne region, a minibus was hit by a train at a railway crossing, there are dead and injured
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At a railway crossing in the Rivne region, a collision occurred between a minibus and a train. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia".

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According to preliminary information, among the passengers of the minibus there are dead and injured. Due to the accident, traffic on the relevant section of the railway is temporarily restricted.

As reported by the police of the Rivne region, the accident occurred on July 2 around 1:55 PM in the town of Kvasyliv, Rivne district.

According to available information, three people died as a result of the collision.

In addition, there are injured. They are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Currently, police and all emergency services are working at the scene of the accident. The circumstances and causes of the road traffic accident are being established.

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