Pensioners may be left without recalculation of payments after 60 years — there is an important nuance

Working pensioners can increase payments after acquiring 24 months of insurance experience, as well as thanks to annual indexation.

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Early retirement does not mean automatic revision of payments after reaching 60 years. This concerns situations when a pension was assigned at 50 years, in particular due to caring for a child with a disability. Such a pension is considered an age pension but assigned under preferential conditions.

As explained by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, reaching 60 years itself does not grant the right to automatic recalculation of payments.

Working pensioners can increase the amount of payments in two main cases:

after acquiring 24 months of insurance experience after the pension was assigned;

during the annual indexation according to the resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Recalculation can be done automatically in April or upon the pensioner's application after the corresponding right arises.

At the same time, the pension can be recalculated:

only taking into account additional experience;

or taking into account experience and new salary if it provides a more favorable coefficient.

A separate recalculation due to reaching 60 years is not provided.

In cases of transition between different types of pensions under another law, recalculation could be carried out using a different indicator of the average salary in Ukraine, but in this situation, it concerns an already assigned age pension under preferential conditions.

As previously written by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, Ukrainians who have reached 65 years of age and have full insurance experience can count on a guaranteed minimum pension by law.

Persons who have reached 65 years and have the required insurance experience are guaranteed a pension at a level of at least 40% of the minimum wage. In 2026, to receive such a guarantee, men must have at least 35 years of insurance experience, and women — at least 30 years.

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