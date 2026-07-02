“First shelters and the metro to Vynohradar, then bridges and paths”: Kyiv residents ask to change budget priorities

The petition author calls to postpone the implementation of other city projects until the completion of strategically important facilities.

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An electronic petition No. 14351 titled "Construction of shelters in every neighborhood and priority funding for the metro construction to Vynohradar" has been registered on the official website of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

What the petition author proposes

In the petition text, the author calls on the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, and the Kyiv City State Administration to prohibit the construction of bridges and paths in parks until the metro to Vynohradar is completed and capital shelters are built in every neighborhood of the capital.

It is also proposed to prioritize the construction of shelters and the restoration of destroyed buildings as key budget expenditure directions for Kyiv.

Author's arguments

The petition author notes that the opening of bridges, even if built with funds from foreign philanthropists, "looks like mockery of Kyiv residents who have nowhere to hide during shelling."

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