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In Chernihiv region, a drunk driver was stopped with nearly 19 times the legal limit

20:22, 2 July 2026
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The Drager device showed that the alcohol content in the man's body reached 3.77 per mille.
In Chernihiv region, a drunk driver was stopped with nearly 19 times the legal limit
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On July 1, around 7:00 PM, during patrol in the district, inspectors of the Nizhyn District Police Department stopped a vehicle whose driver violated traffic rules and created a danger for other road users.

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As reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine in the Chernihiv region, the driver was a 35-year-old local resident. During communication with the driver, police officers noticed external signs of alcohol intoxication.

At the scene, in accordance with the law, police conducted a check using the Drager device. The result showed 3.77 per mille of alcohol in the driver's body, which is almost 19 times the permissible limit (0.2 per mille).

The police drew up administrative materials against the driver under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (driving a vehicle while intoxicated).

The case materials were sent to court.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Tysmenytsia District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region reminded about the responsibility for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxication, as well as under the influence of medications that reduce attention and reaction speed. Such actions pose a serious threat to road safety and can lead to severe consequences. 

Various types of penalties are provided for such offenses, including fines, deprivation of the right to drive vehicles, and paid confiscation of the vehicle. 

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