To protect Ukrainian children abroad, it is proposed to create a state registry and provide families with legal assistance

Families are to be provided with free legal assistance through embassies, and cases of child protection will be recorded in a state registry.

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Cases when Ukrainian children abroad come under the care of local social services and their families have to go through complex legal procedures are proposed to be taken under systematic state control. To this end, the initiators propose creating a unified state registry of such cases, providing families with free legal assistance through Ukrainian diplomatic missions, and giving citizens official explanations regarding their rights in such situations.

What is being proposed

A petition No. 41/010228-26ep "Create a state registry for the protection of Ukrainian children abroad" has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The appeal proposes obliging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with the Ombudsman’s Office, to implement a number of measures aimed at protecting the rights of Ukrainian children and their families outside Ukraine.

What changes are proposed

In particular, the author of the petition proposes to:

create a state registry of cases of removal of Ukrainian children abroad;

provide affected families with free legal assistance through Ukrainian diplomatic missions;

develop informational materials about the rights of Ukrainians in cases of child removal abroad.

The initiative aims to systematize information about cases of removal of Ukrainian children outside the country, strengthen support for families in such circumstances, and ensure their access to legal assistance and necessary information through Ukrainian diplomatic missions.

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