Pensions for IDPs and TOT residents: what to do if payments were stopped

Persons who live or lived in temporarily occupied territories but did not inform the Pension Fund of Ukraine about not receiving payments from Russia by April 1 can restore pension or insurance payments by submitting the appropriate application.

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The Pension Fund of Ukraine reminded that the obligation to report non-receipt of payments from the Russian Federation is defined in paragraph 14-4 of section XV "Final Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated February 11, 2025, No. 299.

Persons who live in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia or who left for Ukrainian-controlled territory or abroad during temporary occupation had to inform the Pension Fund of Ukraine about not receiving payments from the Russian Federation by April 1, 2026.

If payments to such persons were stopped from April 1, 2026, they can be restored by submitting the appropriate application, including through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

To do this, you need to log into your personal account on the web portal by choosing the authorization method using a qualified electronic signature (QES) or "Diia.Signature".

Pensioners in the section "Regarding pension provision" need to select the menu item "Application for pension recalculation" and the type of recalculation "Restoration of pension payments for internally displaced persons." Persons receiving insurance payments should select "Application for insurance payment" and choose "Application for appointment/recalculation/continuation of insurance payments due to an accident at work (occupational disease)."

After that, you need to fill out the electronic application form, upload electronic copies of your passport and taxpayer identification number card, be sure to check the appropriate checkboxes, including regarding non-receipt of payments from the Russian Federation, and click the "Generate application" button.

After verifying the correctness of the application, you must click "Sign and send to the Pension Fund of Ukraine."

The Pension Fund noted that if the application is submitted through the web portal using "Diia.Signature," the person identification procedure via videoconference is not conducted.

If the application is submitted using a QES, the applicant must confirm their identity during a videoconference with representatives of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

To submit an identification request, you need to select the section "Identification via videoconference" on the main page of the web portal and fill out a short form.

Persons temporarily abroad can submit an application for payment restoration by mail. Such an application must specify current bank account details and confirm the fact of non-receipt of payments from other countries, including the Russian Federation.

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