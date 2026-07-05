Ukraine national hockey team goalkeeper Eduard Zakharchenko mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Along with Zakharchenko, another player from HC Kremenchuk was mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Goalkeeper of the Ukraine national hockey team and HC "Kremenchuk" Eduard Zakharchenko has begun service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Along with him, forward of the Kremenchuk club Yehor Bezuhlyi was also mobilized.

The mobilization of the hockey players was first reported by former Ukraine national team goalkeeper Artur Ogandzhanyan on his Telegram channel.

According to him, representatives of the territorial recruitment center arrived at the home arena of HC "Kremenchuk" — the Iceberg ice arena in Kremenchuk.

"Goalkeeper of HC 'Kremenchuk' Eduard Zakharchenko and forward of the same club Yehor Bezuhlyi, as far as I know, were taken to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They came to inspect the Iceberg skating rink and then took them. That is all I know at the moment," Ogandzhanyan reported.

Later, 30-year-old Eduard Zakharchenko personally confirmed that he had started service in the Ukrainian army.

Zakharchenko has been playing for the hockey club "Kremenchuk" since spring 2025. He is also the goalkeeper of the Ukraine national hockey team and is considered one of the most decorated Ukrainian hockey players in recent years.

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