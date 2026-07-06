In Poltava region, a woman stood trial for publishing TCC routes

The accused fully admitted her guilt, sincerely repented, and assisted in solving the criminal offense.

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On June 24, the Myrhorod City District Court of Poltava region delivered a verdict in a criminal case against the accused, who was found guilty of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period. This was reported by the Poltava Regional TCC.

The court established that under martial law and general mobilization, the accused systematically disseminated information in an open Viber messenger chat about the locations of mobilization events and the presence of servicemen of the TCC and SP in the village of Bakumivka, Myrhorod district. Such actions created obstacles to the conduct of mobilization activities.

During the trial, the accused fully admitted her guilt, sincerely repented, and assisted in solving the criminal offense. The court took these circumstances into account when sentencing.

The court sentenced the accused to 5 years of imprisonment. At the same time, she was released from serving the sentence with a probation period of one year with the imposition of legally prescribed obligations. In addition, the court applied a special confiscation of the iPhone 13 PRO MAX mobile phone, which was used as an instrument in committing the criminal offense.

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