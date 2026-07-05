Basic Military Training: What Awaits Recruits During 51 Days of Training

During basic military training, recruits undergo firearms, tactical, and medical training, and phone use is allowed only on weekends.

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Basic general military training (BGMT) is a set of educational activities aimed at forming basic military knowledge and skills in enlisted servicemen.

At the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, it was reminded that the course lasts 51 days. The program is the same for men and women and includes:

firearms training;

tactical training;

tactical pre-hospital training (tacmed).

The training methodology is based on the professionalism of instructors, an individual approach to each recruit, and daily practice of key skills until automaticity.

Each platoon is assigned a commander and an instructor to whom recruits can turn with any questions.

How long the training lasts and how many days off recruits have

During the course, recruits have:

7 days off;

2 days for resolving administrative issues, including document processing upon arrival at and departure from the training center.

How BGMT begins

The first stage is the so-called zero day.

During this time, recruits:

arrive at the training location;

are accommodated with consideration of safety requirements;

familiarize themselves with safety rules;

receive instructions on actions during an air raid alarm;

complete questionnaires;

undergo additional medical examination;

receive military uniforms, clothing, and other equipment.

Training center staff also help resolve personal matters, including:

organizing communication with relatives;

issuing bank cards for receiving monetary allowances.

Rules during training

Recruits have a strict daily schedule that includes:

training and educational sessions;

time for communication with relatives;

meal times;

personal time.

During training, it is prohibited to:

use smartphones and mobile phones (except on days off);

consume alcoholic beverages;

use narcotic substances.

The Territorial Recruitment Center explained that restrictions on mobile phone use are implemented for security reasons.

Stages of BGMT

The training program includes four courses:

introductory course;

basic individual training course;

advanced individual training course;

course on actions as part of small tactical groups.

Time allocated for different types of training

Theoretical and practical sessions are combined as follows:

firearms training — 25 training days, 3 hours daily;

tactical training — 31 training days, 3–6 hours per day;

tactical pre-hospital training — 13 training days, 3–4 hours per day. An additional 12 hours were added by optimizing outdated exercises.

Who can undergo pre-specialty training

During the basic course, instructors identify recruits' inclinations toward various service directions.

Those who successfully pass the preliminary selection can undergo pre-specialty training in the following areas:

rifleman-operator;

rifleman-rescuer;

commander of a small tactical group.

Only recruits who show the best results, have the appropriate abilities, and high motivation for learning are admitted to this program.

Most servicemen undergo training under the general program to obtain the military occupational specialty MOS-100 "rifleman".

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