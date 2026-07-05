Drivers face a 510 UAH fine for ignoring traffic controller signals: what you need to know

The Traffic Rules define cases when the gestures of a traffic controller are mandatory regardless of traffic light signals.

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Drivers who do not comply with the requirements or prohibitory signals of a traffic controller may receive a fine of 510 hryvnias. Such liability is provided for in part 2 of article 122 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The Traffic Rules emphasize that if a traffic controller is working on the roadway, their signals take precedence over traffic light signals and road signs and are mandatory to follow.

The signals of a traffic controller include the position of their body and hand gestures. To give signals, they may also use a baton or a disc with a red reflector.

Main signals of the traffic controller

Hand with baton raised upward

This signal means that the movement of vehicles and pedestrians in all directions is prohibited. Road users must stop and wait for further instructions.

Right hand extended forward

In this case:

drivers in front of the traffic controller are allowed to move only to the right;

vehicles to the right of the traffic controller or behind their back are prohibited from moving;

pedestrians are allowed to cross the roadway behind the traffic controller.

Right hand extended forward, traffic controller turned to the left side

In this position:

trams are allowed to move to the left;

other vehicles are allowed to move in any direction;

pedestrians may cross the roadway behind the traffic controller.

Hands extended to the sides, lowered down, or right hand bent in front of the chest

This signal means:

from the chest and back side of the traffic controller, movement of vehicles and pedestrians is prohibited;

pedestrians are allowed to cross the roadway in front of the chest and behind the traffic controller;

drivers are allowed to move from one side of the intersection to the opposite side, as well as turn right;

trams are allowed to move "from sleeve to sleeve".

The police remind that knowing the signals of the traffic controller is not only a requirement of the Traffic Rules but also an important safety condition. Drivers are advised to periodically review these rules, as in unusual traffic situations they help avoid violations and accidents.

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