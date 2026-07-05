Refused a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine or failed the medical commission – who will pay for the foreigner's return

The government approved a new procedure for recruiting foreign volunteers, according to which all costs for the candidate's return will be borne by a private company.

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The Cabinet of Ministers approved a unified procedure for accompanying foreigners and stateless persons who voluntarily wish to join the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The document defines the procedure for organizational, documentary, and logistical support of candidates — from their arrival in Ukraine to signing a military service contract.

How the new mechanism will work

Organizational, documentary, and logistical support for candidates for soldier and sergeant positions will be carried out by private companies.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", only companies included in the special list of the Center for Recruiting Foreigners and Stateless Persons will be allowed to work.

To qualify, they must:

be registered in Ukraine and meet established requirements;

have no tax or other debts;

not be under sanctions;

have no ties with the aggressor state;

make a security deposit of 5 million hryvnias in case of contract breach.

The decision to include a company in the list will be made within 10 working days after the relevant check. After a positive decision, it will be able to accompany foreign volunteers at all stages of the procedure.

How services will be paid for

Private companies will provide logistics, document processing, insurance, accommodation, meals, and other necessary measures until the contract is signed.

"The company will receive funds separately for each person – 300,000 hryvnias, but in several stages to avoid shadow schemes and abuses. We want to show that fighting in Ukraine and for Ukraine is prestigious," emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik.

What happens if the contract is not signed

Companies will be responsible for the legality of all procedures and the authenticity of submitted documents.

If a candidate fails the military medical commission or refuses to sign the contract, the company must organize his return to the country of origin at its own expense.

Foreign volunteers will also be checked by Ukrainian special services. After signing the contract, they will undergo basic general military training and serve in the Defense Forces of Ukraine under the same conditions as Ukrainian servicemen.

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