Who Can Skip the Queue at the Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Centers: List of Persons

Priority service is available to military personnel, people with disabilities, families of fallen Defenders, and several other categories of citizens.

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People with disabilities, military personnel, and several other categories of citizens can receive administrative services at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers on a priority basis. The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained who has this right and how to use it.

The right to priority service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers can be used by:

people with disabilities;

children with disabilities;

persons accompanying people with Group I disabilities or children with disabilities;

family members of fallen (deceased) Defenders of Ukraine;

military personnel serving during martial law.

To receive service on a priority basis, it is necessary to personally register in the "E-appointment" system via the terminal at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center and provide a document confirming the right to such service.

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that priority service only concerns the order of calling. The list of required documents, the procedure for obtaining administrative services, and mandatory payments remain the same for all visitors.

However, this opportunity does not apply to legal entities and their representatives.

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