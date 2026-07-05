An extract from the electronic employment record can be generated through the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal.

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The Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Chernivtsi region reminded how to generate an extract from the electronic employment record online.

Information from the electronic employment record can be used to confirm periods of a person's employment, particularly during hiring. An extract from the electronic employment record (ETR extract) can be generated online – through the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal portal.pfu.gov.ua.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine reminded that data for periods before January 1, 2004, i.e., before the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" came into force, will be included in the extract only if the paper employment record and/or other documents containing information about the person's employment periods were digitized. If the employment record has not yet been digitized, the ETR extract will contain information based on the insured persons' registry data, which is formed on the basis of reporting information submitted by employers.

How to Generate an Extract from the Electronic Employment Record – Video Instruction

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