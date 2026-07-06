Overpaid Single Social Contribution: How to Return Funds or Credit Them Towards Future Payments

The State Tax Service explained how payers of the single contribution can return mistakenly or excessively paid SSC, in which cases funds are credited towards future payments, and when a refund may be denied.

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If a payer of the single contribution for compulsory state social insurance has mistakenly or excessively paid funds, they have the right either to return them or to credit them towards future payments. This was reminded by the State Tax Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The tax service noted that the procedure for returning or crediting such funds is defined by the order of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine dated July 23, 2021, No. 417, which approved the Procedure for Crediting the Single Contribution for Compulsory State Social Insurance Towards Future Payments or Returning Excessively and/or Mistakenly Paid Funds.

This Procedure applies to all payers who, according to the Law of Ukraine "On the Collection and Accounting of the Single Contribution for Compulsory State Social Insurance," are obliged to accrue, calculate, and pay the SSC. It also applies in cases where funds were paid through a single account.

To return excessively or mistakenly paid funds, the payer must submit an appropriate application. It is precisely on the basis of such an application that the refund is made, as provided by paragraph 6 of Procedure No. 417.

In cases defined by subparagraphs 1, 2, and 4 of paragraph 5 of this Procedure, the application for refund of funds from account 3556 must be submitted to the territorial body of the State Tax Service at the place of registration of the excessively or mistakenly paid amounts. At the same time, the application must be completed in the established form, provided in Appendix 1 to Procedure No. 417.

In certain cases, the application will not be satisfied. This will happen if:

the application is submitted not in the established form;

the application contains inaccurate information;

documents are submitted to a territorial body of the State Tax Service other than the one where the excessively or mistakenly paid amounts are registered;

the payer has arrears in SSC payments or unpaid financial sanctions;

the application does not include documents that, according to paragraph 6 of Procedure No. 417, are mandatory.

Additionally, the tax service reminded that part thirteen of article 9 of Law No. 2464 provides: mistakenly paid SSC amounts may either be credited towards future payments or returned to the payer.

Such actions are carried out in the manner and within the timeframes determined by the central executive authority responsible for forming and implementing state financial policy, in coordination with the body that ensures treasury servicing of budget funds, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, and the Compulsory State Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine for Unemployment.

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