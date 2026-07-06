How to Properly Use an Air Conditioner in Summer to Avoid Overpaying for Utilities

Every degree below this mark can add up to 8% to the electricity bill.

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It is optimal to set the air conditioner temperature at 24°C. According to the company DTEK, lowering the temperature below 22°C is inefficient, and each additional degree can increase electricity consumption and add up to 8% to the electricity bill.

The message also reminded about the necessity of regularly cleaning the air conditioner filters. If this is not done at least once a month, the equipment operates less efficiently, consumes more electricity, and may overheat. Additionally, the company recommends performing technical maintenance of the system with a specialist at least once a year.

To reduce the load on the air conditioner, DTEK advises using additional methods to protect the room from heat. In particular, during the day, it is advisable to close curtains or install special sun-protective film on windows, which reduces the penetration of solar heat into the room.

The company notes that electricity consumption traditionally increases in summer. Therefore, economical use of air conditioners and other electrical appliances helps not only to reduce personal expenses but also to support the stable operation of the energy system.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, with the onset of heat, Ukrainians increasingly consider purchasing an air conditioner. However, when choosing, it is important to consider not only the price or brand popularity but also technical specifications, energy efficiency level, and compliance of the equipment with legislative requirements. This affects not only comfort in the room but also safety of use and electricity costs.