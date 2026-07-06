Accident at the workplace: the State Labor Service reminded the rules for safe cargo handling

The State Labor Service reminded the rules for safe handling of oversized and heavy cargo after a workplace accident in which a worker sustained serious injuries due to being caught between the cargo and a stationary structure.

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Handling oversized and heavy cargo is classified as high-risk work. Failure to comply with occupational safety requirements, violations of work procedures, or workers being in hazardous zones can lead to serious injuries or fatalities. Therefore, such work must be performed according to clearly defined rules and under constant supervision of responsible persons.

The relevance of adhering to these requirements is confirmed by a recent workplace accident reported by the State Labor Service.

During the transportation of a hydraulic cylinder of a slag car ejection mechanism using an overhead electric crane, a repair locksmith was caught between the moving cargo and the fencing of the electrode storage bunker. At the moment of turning the hydraulic cylinder, the worker was trapped, resulting in serious injuries.

The circumstances and causes of the incident are currently being investigated by a special commission.

Experts emphasize that to prevent such incidents, strict compliance with occupational safety requirements during lifting operations is necessary.

In particular, the movement of oversized and heavy cargo must be carried out according to technological maps, work execution plans, and occupational safety instructions.

Before starting work, hazardous zones must be identified and fenced off to prevent workers from being in areas where cargo may be moved, turned, or fall.

Lifting operations must be conducted under the supervision of a responsible person with a clear division of duties among all participants. For turning and orienting cargo, slings, guide ropes, or other special technical means should be used.

It is equally important to maintain constant visual contact and clear signal exchange between the crane operator and workers. It is also strictly prohibited to be between moving cargo and stationary structures, equipment, or fences.

Additionally, enterprises must regularly conduct training, briefings, and knowledge checks for workers on safe lifting operations, as well as monitor compliance with occupational safety and technological discipline requirements.

It is noted that even brief presence between moving cargo and stationary structures can lead to serious or fatal consequences.

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