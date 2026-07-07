The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the transfer of arrested assets of Ukrnafta to prevent an emergency situation in the energy sector

The government applied an exceptional mechanism to ensure the continuous operation of arrested assets important for the energy sector.

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The Cabinet of Ministers defined a mechanism for temporary management of certain arrested assets to prevent their stoppage and avoid risks to the stable operation of the energy system.

In particular, the government approved the transfer of such assets to the management of JSC "Ukrnafta", and instructed the National Agency for the Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA) to ensure their transfer according to acceptance-transfer acts.

The relevant order No. 668-r was adopted as an exceptional measure to prevent possible emergency situations in the energy sector.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the transfer of arrested assets to "Ukrnafta"

In order to prevent the risk of emergency situations in the energy sector and in accordance with Article 21¹ of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes," the government agreed with the proposal of the Ministry of Defense.

This concerns the transfer to the management of the joint-stock company "Ukrnafta" (EDRPOU code 00135390) of assets arrested in a criminal proceeding. The list of such assets is contained in the annex to the original order.

What tasks were assigned to ARMA

By the order, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the National Agency for the Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes to ensure the transfer of the specified assets according to acceptance-transfer acts.

The transfer will be carried out for the period until the risk of failure and/or interruption of the functioning of the assets, which may lead to emergency situations, is eliminated, as well as until the completion of procedural actions.

What obligations were imposed on "Ukrnafta"

By a separate point, the government obliged JSC "Ukrnafta" to take all effective measures in accordance with the legislation aimed at preventing the risk of failure and/or interruption of the functioning of the transferred assets.

Such measures should ensure the continuous operation of the assets and prevent the occurrence of emergency situations in the energy sector during the period of arrest and the conduct of procedural actions in the criminal proceeding.

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