  1. In Ukraine

A large-scale drug network was uncovered in four regions of Ukraine — one location brought in over 80 million UAH monthly

13:33, 8 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The scheme was arranged by a 23-year-old woman from Odesa and a 25-year-old man from Kyiv.
A large-scale drug network was uncovered in four regions of Ukraine — one location brought in over 80 million UAH monthly
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered a criminal organization that, according to the investigation, since the beginning of 2025 has established large-scale distribution of drugs and especially dangerous psychotropic substances.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the network operated in Dnipro, Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Odesa region, with the distribution of prohibited substances carried out throughout Ukraine.

The investigation established that the scheme was organized by a 23-year-old woman from Odesa and a 25-year-old man from Kyiv. Psychotropic substances were produced in a drug laboratory in the Kyiv region, while rented premises in Dnipro were used as office-warehouses for storage, packaging, and packing.

Distribution was carried out through an online store and Telegram bots. Prohibited substances were sent by mail or left in "stash spots." According to operational data, just one location brought in over 80 million UAH monthly.

On June 16, 2026, law enforcement simultaneously conducted 15 searches in four regions.

During investigative actions, about 30 kg and 200 liters of finished narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized, along with equipment for their production, packaging, and packing, as well as precursors and components from which about one more ton of prohibited substances could have been produced.

Nine participants of the drug network were notified of suspicion, two of them in absentia.

Their actions were qualified under Part 1, Part 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 307, and Part 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanctions of these articles provide for up to 12 years of imprisonment with property confiscation.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, with the participation of Europol and Eurojust, uncovered and dismantled a transnational criminal group that organized a supply channel of psychotropic substances to European countries and Ukraine. Within the joint investigative group, the operation of a drug network was established, which, according to the investigation, was engaged in the illegal distribution of at least 50 kg of methamphetamine and 2 kg of cocaine. The group's profit from methamphetamine sales alone amounted to nearly 950,000 EUR.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events. 

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Why the Victim's Gross Negligence Does Not Relieve Ukrainian Railways of Liability for Compensation and Why the Victim's Intent Must Be Proven: Supreme Court Case Law

Can the railway avoid paying compensation by referring to the pedestrian's conscious risk?

Electronic Correspondence in Criminal Proceedings: When Official Communication Becomes Evidence of Guilt

The use of official email and digital evidence in criminal proceedings continues to shape new approaches to assessing the admissibility of the evidentiary base.

The Supreme Court explained when a mother cannot be deprived of parental rights even after her prolonged stay abroad

The Supreme Court reminded that the determining criterion in family disputes is the best interests of the child.

War and the ban on imports from the Russian Federation exempt businesses from penalties — Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court confirmed that a company cannot be fined for incomplete imports if they were disrupted by the ban on the import of goods from the Russian Federation.

Systematic insults on the internet can lead to imprisonment – ECHR recognized real imprisonment as admissible

The ECHR confirmed that in exceptional cases, imposing real imprisonment for a prolonged campaign of defamation and insults on the internet may comply with the requirements of Article 10 of the Convention.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]