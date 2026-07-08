A large-scale drug network was uncovered in four regions of Ukraine — one location brought in over 80 million UAH monthly

The scheme was arranged by a 23-year-old woman from Odesa and a 25-year-old man from Kyiv.

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Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered a criminal organization that, according to the investigation, since the beginning of 2025 has established large-scale distribution of drugs and especially dangerous psychotropic substances.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the network operated in Dnipro, Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Odesa region, with the distribution of prohibited substances carried out throughout Ukraine.

The investigation established that the scheme was organized by a 23-year-old woman from Odesa and a 25-year-old man from Kyiv. Psychotropic substances were produced in a drug laboratory in the Kyiv region, while rented premises in Dnipro were used as office-warehouses for storage, packaging, and packing.

Distribution was carried out through an online store and Telegram bots. Prohibited substances were sent by mail or left in "stash spots." According to operational data, just one location brought in over 80 million UAH monthly.

On June 16, 2026, law enforcement simultaneously conducted 15 searches in four regions.

During investigative actions, about 30 kg and 200 liters of finished narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized, along with equipment for their production, packaging, and packing, as well as precursors and components from which about one more ton of prohibited substances could have been produced.

Nine participants of the drug network were notified of suspicion, two of them in absentia.

Their actions were qualified under Part 1, Part 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 307, and Part 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanctions of these articles provide for up to 12 years of imprisonment with property confiscation.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, with the participation of Europol and Eurojust, uncovered and dismantled a transnational criminal group that organized a supply channel of psychotropic substances to European countries and Ukraine. Within the joint investigative group, the operation of a drug network was established, which, according to the investigation, was engaged in the illegal distribution of at least 50 kg of methamphetamine and 2 kg of cocaine. The group's profit from methamphetamine sales alone amounted to nearly 950,000 EUR.

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