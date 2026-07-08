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The State Tax Service prepares a digital transformation concept until 2030: new services and tax risk control

14:27, 8 July 2026
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The Tax Service continues digital modernization with the support of the World Bank, preparing a transformation concept until 2030 focusing on electronic services, automation, and a modern tax risk analysis system.
The State Tax Service prepares a digital transformation concept until 2030: new services and tax risk control
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The State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS), together with the World Bank, continues implementing digital projects aimed at simplifying taxpayers' interaction with tax authorities, as well as making the work of the STS more efficient, transparent, and modern.

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During a meeting between the head of the STS, Lesia Karnaukh, and the World Bank expert team led by Jan Loeprik, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation in the field of digital transformation.

As Lesia Karnaukh noted, the STS, together with the World Bank, continues working on implementing digital solutions that are expected to change the service's approaches, facilitate taxpayers' interaction with tax authorities, and increase transparency of their activities.

One of the priority areas is the creation of an Automated Tax Risk Management System. According to the head of the STS, the World Bank's recommendations have already been processed, technical requirements for the future system have been updated, and documents have been submitted for approval to the Ministry of Finance. She emphasized that such a system will allow focusing attention on potential tax risks.

In addition, work continues on developing the modern data architecture of the STS. Taking into account the recommendations of the World Bank and the IMF, a conceptual vision has already been formed for creating a temporary centralized data repository based on the Cloudera Data Platform, which will eventually be integrated with the future state data repository.

The STS is also preparing a Digital Transformation Concept until 2030, which envisages the development of modern electronic services for taxpayers, automation of paperless processes, real-time data usage, and the implementation of risk-oriented tax compliance management.

According to Lesia Karnaukh, a modern tax service must meet the real needs of users, and the support of the World Bank is important for implementing the planned digital changes.

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