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Searched for almost three weeks: in Odesa region found the body of a 10-year-old girl who was carried out to sea by the current

14:11, 8 July 2026
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In the Odesa region, the body of a 10-year-old girl was found, who was carried out to sea by the current almost three weeks ago while swimming on an inflatable ring.
Searched for almost three weeks: in Odesa region found the body of a 10-year-old girl who was carried out to sea by the current
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In the Odesa region, the body of 10-year-old Sofiya Potyomkina was found, who was carried out into the open sea almost three weeks ago. This was reported by the police. The tragic incident occurred on June 19 at one of the spontaneous beaches in the village of Sychavka. The girl was swimming in the sea on an inflatable ring when a strong current began to rapidly carry her away from the shore. Her great-grandmother tried to save the girl but was unable to do so. Despite a large-scale search and rescue operation, it was not possible to find the child alive. On July 7, local residents discovered the child's body in the water near the city of Pivdenne. Law enforcement confirmed that the deceased was 10-year-old Sofiya Potyomkina. To establish the final cause of death, the child's body was sent for a forensic medical examination.

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