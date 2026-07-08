Zelenskyy and Trump met at the NATO summit: what they are discussing

In Ankara, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump has begun.

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On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, a meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the United States Donald Trump has begun.

Before the negotiations, Donald Trump stated that he had managed to establish good relations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have built good relations with Zelenskyy, although it was hard to believe. From the Oval Office — until today," Trump said.

In his turn, Zelenskyy announced the start of work on a drone agreement with the USA.

Recall that earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the key topic of the meeting should be strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system. In particular, the parties plan to discuss the supply of additional missiles for the Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, capable of intercepting ballistic targets.

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