The Parliamentary Committee expressed remarks on the draft law regarding GMOs and food safety

The Committee on Environmental Policy proposed to revise draft laws No. 15058 and No. 15058-1 on the implementation of EU norms, in particular to strengthen control over the import and transit of genetically modified organisms and to align the rules for handling plastic waste with European legislation.

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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management at its meeting on July 6 reviewed draft law No. 15058 on the implementation of European Union legislation aimed at improving regulation in the areas of sanitary and phytosanitary measures, as well as the alternative draft law No. 15058-1.

Following the review, the Committee recommended that the relevant Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy independently decide on supporting one of the draft laws.

At the same time, in its conclusion, the environmental committee proposed to take into account a number of remarks during further revision of the documents. In particular, deputies emphasized the need to bring provisions on plastic waste management in line with European Union legislation and the Law of Ukraine "On Waste Management."

The Committee paid special attention to issues of state control in the field of handling genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and products produced using them. The conclusion states that the revised draft law should include mechanisms that prevent uncontrolled entry of GMOs and GMO products into Ukraine, including unregistered ones, as well as ensure proper control over their transit movement through the territory of Ukraine.

Furthermore, in case of preparation of a revised version of the draft law, the Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management recommended involving it in the further development of the document.

As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the Parliament is considering two draft laws — the main No. 15058 and the alternative No. 15058-1, which envisage a large-scale update of legislation in the fields of food safety, veterinary medicine, feed, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), state control, and protection of human and animal health. Their goal is to align Ukrainian rules with European Union legislation.

At the same time, the Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU noted that the legislative initiatives only partially comply with European law and require revision. The Main Scientific and Expert Directorate of the Verkhovna Rada also expressed a number of remarks on both documents.

The main draft law No. 15058 proposes a comprehensive reform of the state regulation system in the field of food safety. The document not only amends existing legislation but also introduces new rules for production, circulation, and state control that must comply with EU standards.

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