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Up to UAH 1,038 per month: which pensioners are entitled to a child allowance

20:15, 8 July 2026
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Women who have given birth to and raised at least five children until they reached the age of six are entitled to a monthly allowance.
Up to UAH 1,038 per month: which pensioners are entitled to a child allowance
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Some Ukrainian pensioners are entitled to a monthly pension supplement for special merits to the state. This applies to women who have given birth to and raised at least five children. The allowance is not assigned automatically: to receive it, an application must be submitted to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

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According to the Law of Ukraine “On Pensions for Special Merits to Ukraine,” a monthly allowance may be received by women who have given birth to and raised at least five children until they reached the age of six.

Both biological and adopted children are counted. In some cases, the father may also be entitled to this payment. This is possible if the mother has died or has been deprived of parental rights and the father has raised the children.

The amount of the payment depends on the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost the ability to work. In 2026, it is UAH 2,595, meaning that the supplement amounts to:

  • for five children — 35% of the subsistence minimum, or UAH 908.25;
  • for ten or more children — 40%, or UAH 1,038.

The payment is not assigned automatically. To receive it, a person must submit an application in person to a service centre of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

The allowance is assigned from the date of application. In addition to this supplement, mothers of many children may also exercise the right to early retirement. They may apply for an old-age pension after reaching the age of 50, provided they have at least 15 years of insurance record.

To be granted early retirement, the following documents must be submitted:

  • an application;
  • passport;
  • marriage certificate, in case of a change of surname;
  • taxpayer registration number;
  • employment record book and other documents confirming insurance record;
  • children’s birth certificates;
  • children’s passports, if available.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, long-service pensions are granted to certain categories of citizens whose work is associated with the loss or significant reduction of professional working capacity or fitness.

The conditions for granting such pensions and the required length of special service depend on the profession, position, and the law under which the pension is awarded. Such payments are usually granted and paid after dismissal from the job that entitles the person to the relevant pension.

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