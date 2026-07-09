Is it necessary to keep utility payment receipts?

Utility payments can be checked online, and paper bills can be cancelled.

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There is no need to keep paper utility payment receipts for several years. The energy supplier YASNO has stated that the need to keep such payment slips is a myth.

Electricity payment receipts are available in electronic form. If necessary, users can download copies of their payment receipts in their YASNO personal account.

The company also emphasised that an online receipt has the same legal force as a printed bill. In addition, using electronic documents makes it possible to opt out of paper bills.

Through online services, users can view the amounts paid for utilities and manage the receipt of bills.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukrainians should not yet expect changes in electricity prices. Household consumers will continue to pay for electricity at the current rate of UAH 4.32 per kWh.

The government has extended the fixed electricity price for households. The relevant Cabinet of Ministers decision provides for maintaining the current tariff at least until October 31, 2026.

Separate conditions will apply to consumers who use electric heating, as well as to residential buildings that are not connected to gas networks. For them, a reduced electricity price will apply during the heating season, from October 1 to April 30.

For consumption of up to 2,000 kWh per month, the tariff will be UAH 2.64 per kWh, while for volumes exceeding the established limit, it will be UAH 4.32 per kWh.

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