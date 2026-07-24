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Second Higher Education Part-Time: Do They Give Additional Study Leave at Work

06:50, 24 July 2026 87
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For the period of instructional sessions, laboratory work, passing certifications, assessments, tests, and exams, the employee is granted additional paid leave lasting 40 calendar days.
Second Higher Education Part-Time: Do They Give Additional Study Leave at Work
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Employees who are obtaining a second higher education through part-time study have the right to additional paid study leave. Its duration is determined by legislation and depends on the course of study.

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As noted by the State Labor Service, an employee who, after obtaining the first education, enrolls in a second higher education program part-time does not lose the right to study leave.

According to Article 216 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, employees who successfully study without interrupting production at higher education institutions are granted additional paid leave related to their studies.

For those obtaining a second higher education at postgraduate and higher education institutions, the duration of such leave is determined according to the rules applied to students of the third and subsequent years. The employee has the right to receive up to 40 calendar days of paid study leave during the academic year.

This time can be used for:

  • instructional sessions;
  • performing laboratory work;
  • passing tests and exams;
  • undergoing certification;
  • other activities provided by the educational process.

Payment for such leave is made in accordance with the guarantees provided by labor legislation.

To arrange study leave, the employee must submit an application to the employer along with a document from the educational institution confirming the necessity of their absence from work. Usually, such a document is a certificate-call. The employer, if there are legal grounds, issues the leave by an appropriate order.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the right to annual paid leave is guaranteed by Article 45 of the Constitution of Ukraine and is implemented according to the norms of the Law of Ukraine "On Leaves" and the Labor Code of Ukraine. Legislation defines the procedure for granting leaves, their duration, as well as the specifics of applying these norms during martial law.

As explained by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, according to Article 2 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leaves," the right to leave applies to all employees who are in labor relations with enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of ownership form or work under a labor contract with an individual. This right also extends to foreigners and stateless persons.

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