The document must meet the requirements for apostille placement.

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The passport service reminded Ukrainians of the features of apostille placement on birth and marriage certificates.

The document must:

be issued by the Civil Status Registration Authority (DRACS) of Ukraine;

be issued no earlier than January 1, 2016;

have no corrections, damage, or lamination;

contain the signature of an authorized official and the imprint of the seal.

If the certificate is:

issued before January 1, 2016;

issued by the executive committee;

laminated,

it is necessary to first obtain a duplicate certificate from the DRACS department. Only after that can the document be submitted for apostille placement.

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