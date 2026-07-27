Missing Military Brother: Does This Entitle to a Deferral from Mobilization

For certain categories of military relatives, the law provides the right to a deferral from mobilization.

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Ukrainian legislation provides the right to a deferral from mobilization not only based on health or family circumstances but also for certain categories of relatives of servicemen who died, were captured, or went missing in action while defending Ukraine. This right applies not only to full siblings but, under certain conditions, also to half-brothers and half-sisters. To obtain a deferral, it is necessary to confirm the relevant family ties and submit documents in the prescribed manner.

Who Has the Right to a Deferral Due to a Serviceman Missing in Action

A deferral from mobilization is granted only in cases explicitly defined by law. One such ground is family circumstances related to the death, captivity, or disappearance of a close relative during the war.

The right to such a deferral belongs to legally defined close relatives of servicemen who died, were taken prisoner, or went missing under special circumstances while defending Ukraine.

Does the Right Extend to a Half-Brother

Lawyers clarified that the right to a deferral also applies to a younger half-brother of a serviceman missing in action if they share a mother or a father. In other words, having different parents does not deprive a person of the right to use this ground for deferral.

Thus, a half-brother is equated with other brothers regarding obtaining a deferral on this basis.

How to Obtain a Deferral

To obtain a deferral, it is necessary to documentarily confirm the right to it.

Starting November 1, 2025, documents for obtaining a deferral can be submitted personally at any Administrative Service Center (CNAP) in Ukraine. The application must be accompanied by documents confirming family ties and the serviceman’s status as missing in action according to legal requirements.

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