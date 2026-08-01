In Kyiv, a Harley-Davidson rider who violated traffic rules and tried to flee from the motorcycle patrol was punished

The motorcycle patrol held the driver accountable for violating traffic rules.

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In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider was punished for carrying a passenger without a helmet and dropping the woman off in an unauthorized place, in the middle of the roadway.

As reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, the motorcycle patrol tried to stop the offender, issued a lawful stop request to the driver, but he ignored it and continued driving. Later, the inspectors caught up with and stopped the fugitive.

“The police drew up a protocol against the man under Part 1 of Article 122-2 (Failure to comply with the stop requirement) and issued a ruling under Part 5 of Article 121 (Violation of helmet use rules) of the Code of Administrative Offenses,” the police added.

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