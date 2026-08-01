The State Labor Service explained who must provide military registration documents when being hired

Employers are required to check the presence of a military registration document in Ukrainian citizens when hiring.

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Ukrainians were explained who must provide military registration documents when being hired.

The State Labor Service reminded that when concluding an employment contract, citizens are obliged to submit, among other things, the relevant military registration document.

All conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists are required to submit a military registration document.

Women who are fit for military service by health and age, who have graduated from vocational (vocational-technical), professional pre-higher, or higher education institutions and have obtained a medical or pharmaceutical specialty, are subject to military registration as liable for military service.

The agency added that employers are required to check the presence of a military registration document in Ukrainian citizens when hiring. Employment is carried out only after they have been registered for military service at district (city) territorial recruitment and social support centers.

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