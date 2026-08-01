Tobacco product manufacturer must pay over UAH 3.2 billion in taxes — court decision

The manufacturer did not prove a causal link between the stated circumstances and the loss of goods

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The Rivne District Administrative Court upheld the position of the State Tax Service in a dispute with one of the tobacco product manufacturers and recognized as lawful the tax notices-decisions that assessed the enterprise with over UAH 3.2 billion in tax liabilities. This was reported by the State Tax Service.

“During one of the tax audits, our employees established that the enterprise lacked significant volumes of tobacco raw materials and filters, although they should have been accounted for. The company explained their absence by theft and even obtained a certificate from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry about force majeure. However, neither during the audit nor in court did the documents provided by the company confirm the grounds prescribed by law for exemption from tax payment,” said Lesya Karnaukh, Acting Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

The court agreed with the conclusions of the State Tax Service and confirmed that the manufacturer did not prove a causal link between the stated circumstances and the loss of goods. Moreover, the company failed to refute the violations established during the audit.

The court decision in case 460/8431/25 can be viewed at this link.

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