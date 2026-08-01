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In Kyiv, fraud of nearly 900 thousand hryvnias was uncovered under the pretext of selling drone components

00:06, 1 August 2026
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A 25-year-old resident of Odesa was charged with fraud after, according to the investigation, he obtained nearly 900 thousand hryvnias from a volunteer under the pretext of selling drone components via Telegram.
In Kyiv, fraud of nearly 900 thousand hryvnias was uncovered under the pretext of selling drone components
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In Kyiv, a 25-year-old resident of Odesa was notified of suspicion of fraud after, according to the investigation, he deceived a volunteer of nearly 900 thousand hryvnias by promising to sell drone components.

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According to the investigation, in December 2025, the suspect, together with accomplices, created a Telegram channel through which they offered goods for military needs for sale.

One of the buyers was a former serviceman who is now engaged in volunteer activities and helps his unit. He ordered components for drones and transferred nearly 900 thousand hryvnias to the specified account. However, after receiving the funds, the goods were never sent to him, and later the man realized he had become a victim of fraud.

The resident of Odesa was notified of suspicion of fraud committed using electronic computing equipment, in an especially large amount. The sanction of the incriminated article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years.

Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying other persons who may be involved in this fraudulent scheme.

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