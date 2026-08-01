Ukrainians Can Purchase Additional Insurance Periods for Parents' Pensions: How to Do It

Most often, this option is used by Ukrainians who, before retirement, find that they lack a few months or years of insurance periods.

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Ukrainians who lack the required insurance period to be granted a pension can officially purchase the necessary period. The law also allows voluntary contributions to be paid not only for oneself but also for another person, including parents, if they are not yet receiving a pension.

As reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, only insurance periods after January 1, 2004, can be purchased, during which a person was not officially employed, not registered as an individual entrepreneur, and did not have the status of an insured person. If a citizen was insured but contributions were not paid for other reasons, purchasing such a period is not allowed.

Most often, this option is used by Ukrainians who, before retirement, lack a few months or years of insurance periods. This is also relevant for those who worked abroad without paying contributions to the Ukrainian pension system or had long breaks in official employment.

The contract can be arranged in person at the tax service or the Pension Fund or remotely through the Pension Fund’s electronic services web portal. To do this, you need to authorize using a qualified electronic signature, Diia.Signature, or GOV.ID, fill out an application, sign the contract, and make the payment. After the funds are credited, information about the insurance period will automatically appear in the personal account.

In 2026, the minimum contribution for a one-time payment for past periods is UAH 3,804.68 per month of insurance period. It must be paid in a single payment within 10 days after signing the contract.

It is also possible to conclude a contract for voluntary participation in the social insurance system for at least one year. In this case, the minimum contribution is UAH 1,902.34 per month.

To arrange the contract, you will need an identity document, a copy of the employment record book (if available), and a certificate of insurance periods in the OK-5 form. Additional documents confirming status may be required for certain categories of citizens.

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