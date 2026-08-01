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Ballistic strike on Kyiv: 9 people killed, among 28 injured — four children, photos of the aftermath

07:41, 1 August 2026
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Destruction and fires were recorded in five districts of the capital, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
Ballistic strike on Kyiv: 9 people killed, among 28 injured — four children, photos of the aftermath
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On the night of August 1, Russian troops carried out a ballistic strike on Kyiv. As a result of the attack, nine people were killed, 28 were injured, including four children. Destruction, fires, and other consequences of the shelling were recorded immediately in five districts of the capital. Rescuers, medics, police, and other emergency services are working on site to eliminate the consequences of the strikes, document the damage, and provide assistance to the victims.

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This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The most casualties were recorded in the Darnytskyi district. There, as a result of the ballistic strike, fires and destruction of administrative and non-residential buildings occurred. Cars caught fire, and residential buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary data, seven people died in the Darnytskyi district, and 14 were injured, including two children.

In addition, a crater formed in one of the parks, and several spots of dry vegetation caught fire along one of the streets.

In the Solomianskyi district, two people died as a result of the Russian attack, and eight were injured, including two children.

At one address, a five-story residential building was partially destroyed and engulfed in flames. At another address, cars caught fire in a parking lot.

Rescuers evacuated 35 residents from the upper floors of the building. Three injured were hospitalized, and the fire was extinguished.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a non-residential building due to the strike, and ambulances caught fire. A fire also broke out on the territory of a film studio, which rescuers managed to contain. One person was reported injured.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a store building was damaged.

In the Pecherskyi district, four private residential houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Emergency rescue operations continue at the sites of the Russian attacks. Emergency services continue to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, provide assistance to the victims, and document the damage caused.

UPDATED:

Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that as a result of the enemy’s attack in the capital, 9 people were killed. 28 Kyiv residents were injured, including four children. Seventeen injured are in hospital wards. Others received medical assistance on an outpatient basis or on site.

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