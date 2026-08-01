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In Kyiv, 5 Ambulances Destroyed After Russian Attack: Strike Hit "Kyivmedspetstrans"

10:02, 1 August 2026
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As a result of the strike, five ambulances burned down, and another 20 medical service vehicles in the capital sustained significant damage.
In Kyiv, 5 Ambulances Destroyed After Russian Attack: Strike Hit "Kyivmedspetstrans"
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As a result of a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv on the night of August 1, the territory of the municipal organization "Kyivmedspetstrans," which ensures the operation of the capital’s emergency medical system, was damaged.

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Five ambulances were completely burned, and another 20 vehicles servicing the city’s healthcare facilities sustained significant damage.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to him, two hits were recorded on the enterprise’s territory. Preliminary reports indicate that four buildings of "Kyivmedspetstrans" were partially destroyed, and other premises were also damaged.

Klitschko noted that there are no casualties among the employees as a result of the hits on the enterprise’s territory.

As reported by "Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta", nine people died as a result of the Russian Federation’s nighttime ballistic attack on the capital. Another 30 Kyiv residents were injured, including four children.

Destruction of residential buildings, non-residential structures, and fires were recorded in seven districts of Kyiv. Rescuers, medics, police officers, and other emergency services continue to work on site to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike.

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