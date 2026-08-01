  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

An heir can recover a loan debt if the transfer of money is confirmed by an IOU — CCS of the Supreme Court

11:14, 1 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The right to claim under a loan agreement passes to the heir, and the original IOU is evidence of the transfer of funds.
An heir can recover a loan debt if the transfer of money is confirmed by an IOU — CCS of the Supreme Court
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The creditor’s right to claim under a loan agreement is part of the inheritance and passes to the heir. At the same time, the creditor’s possession of the original handwritten IOU creates a presumption that the borrower received the funds.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

If the debtor denies the fact of concluding the agreement or receiving the money, they must refute this with proper and admissible evidence.

Also, after the loan repayment term expires, the right to accrue interest provided by the agreement ceases, and the protection of the creditor’s rights in such a case is possible by applying the consequences of delay provided by Article 625 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, if the relevant claims are made.

This conclusion was reached by the Supreme Court in the composition of the panel of judges of the Third Judicial Chamber of the Cassation Civil Court.

Circumstances of the case

After the husband’s death, the wife accepted the inheritance. Among other property, it included the right to claim under a loan agreement concluded by the deceased in 2011.

According to the agreement, the borrower received 19 thousand US dollars, which had to be repaid by December 1, 2015, with payment of interest and penalties in case of delay.

After the creditor’s death, the debtor continued to make some payments, but irregularly. Considering that the debt was not fully repaid, the heir applied to the court to recover over 83 thousand US dollars, including the principal debt, interest, and penalties.

The court of first instance partially satisfied the claim and recovered over 44 thousand US dollars.

The appellate court reviewed the calculation and significantly reduced the amount to 14,130 US dollars. The court reasoned that after the loan repayment term expired, the creditor’s right to accrue interest ceased, so all payments made by the debtor after December 1, 2015, should be credited primarily towards the repayment of the principal debt, not interest. In addition, the court denied the recovery of penalties, taking into account legislative restrictions on their accrual during quarantine and martial law. At the same time, the appellate court concluded that the statute of limitations had not expired, as partial payments indicated acknowledgment of the debt and interrupted its course.

In the cassation appeal, the debtor argued that the mere fact of money transfer was not properly proven, requested a handwriting examination, insisted on the expiration of the statute of limitations, and pointed to procedural violations during the case consideration.

What the Cassation Civil Court decided

The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal and left the appellate court’s ruling unchanged.

The court emphasized that a loan agreement is a real contract, meaning it is considered concluded from the moment of actual transfer of money. Therefore, the IOU has special evidentiary significance. It is evidence both of the conclusion of the loan agreement and the actual transfer of funds if its content shows that the borrower received the money and undertook to return it.

The CCS of the Supreme Court stressed that the IOU does not necessarily have to use the word "loan." The decisive factor is the content of the document. If it follows from it that the person received money as a loan, confirmed it with their signature, and agreed on the repayment terms, such a document confirms the conclusion of the loan agreement and the transfer of funds.

The Supreme Court noted that if the creditor has the original handwritten IOU, the borrower who denies the conclusion of the agreement or receipt of funds must refute these circumstances with proper and admissible evidence. A simple denial of receiving money or signing the document is insufficient.

The CCS of the Supreme Court in case 757/17779/22-c also noted that a handwriting examination alone cannot confirm or refute the fact of money transfer, as it only establishes the authenticity of the signature but not the performance of the loan agreement by the parties.

Separately, the Supreme Court confirmed the appellate court’s conclusion that after the expiration of the loan repayment term specified in the agreement, the creditor’s right to accrue interest ceases. In such a case, the creditor’s rights may be protected by applying the consequences of delay provided by part two of Article 625 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, if the relevant claims are made. However, in this case, the plaintiff did not make such claims. Therefore, the appellate court reasonably credited payments made after December 1, 2015, towards the repayment of the principal debt, not interest.

The cassation court also agreed with the conclusion regarding the statute of limitations. It noted that partial fulfillment of the debtor’s obligation is an act that indicates acknowledgment of the debt and therefore, according to Article 264 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, interrupts the statute of limitations. After such interruption, the term starts anew.

Thus, the Supreme Court left unchanged the appellate court’s ruling, which recovered 13,270 US dollars of the principal debt and 860 US dollars of interest from the borrower, denying the recovery of penalties and other claimed amounts.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and on Google News SUD.UA, as well as on our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

14:50, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]