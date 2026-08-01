Due to a shortage of missiles for Patriot, Ukraine was able to shoot down only one ballistic missile, — Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The President called on allies to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, emphasizing the critical shortage of anti-ballistic missiles.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the massive Russian attack on the night of August 1, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down only one ballistic missile due to a deficit of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems.

According to the Head of State, that night Russia launched 35 missiles at Ukraine, of which 27 were ballistic, as well as 185 strike drones of various types. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, but strikes were also carried out in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

“Only one ballistic missile was shot down tonight simply because there are no missiles for the Patriots. And this very shortage of interceptors against ballistics only encourages Russia to carry out such attacks against life,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also reported that work continues in Kyiv and the region to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike. According to him, seven districts of the capital were affected by the attack, 18 residential buildings, a school, the Lithuanian embassy building, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

As of the morning, according to the Head of State, nine people are known to have died, and dozens were injured. All victims are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Zelenskyy called on international partners to accelerate the delivery of missile defense systems and missiles for them.

“It is very important that partners hear that these means are needed not somewhere in warehouses for possible scenarios, but here and now, so that the Russian war can be contained and stopped in Ukraine. Every package with anti-ballistic missiles saves the lives of our people,” the President noted.

At the same time, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that overall on the night of August 1, Russian troops used 220 air attack means — 35 missiles of various types and 185 strike drones.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense forces and means had shot down or suppressed 156 air targets. In particular, Ukrainian military destroyed one Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile, one guided aviation missile Kh-59/69, and 154 drones of various types.

According to the Air Forces, impacts of 4 anti-ship and 26 ballistic missiles, as well as 23 strike UAVs, were recorded at 21 locations. In addition, debris from downed air targets fell in two locations, and three more missiles did not reach their targets.

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