Military personnel up to 25 years old can receive a deferral after a one-year contract: how to apply

To apply, it is enough to submit an application and a document confirming service — a special commission is not required.

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Citizens aged 18 to 25 who voluntarily signed a one-year contract with the Defense Forces of Ukraine and were discharged after its completion have a legally guaranteed right to a deferral from conscription during mobilization.

A simplified procedure is provided for obtaining such a deferral: it is enough to submit an application to the territorial recruitment and social support center (TRSSC) with a minimal set of documents, and the decision is made without consideration by a special commission.

In addition, the legislation sets clear deadlines for registering the application and entering information into the state register.

Who is entitled to a deferral

The right to a deferral is granted to citizens aged 18 to 25 who:

signed a contract with the Defense Forces of Ukraine for one year;

served under such a contract;

were discharged after the contract term ended.

After discharge, they are guaranteed a deferral from conscription.

How to apply for a deferral

The following algorithm is provided to obtain a deferral.

Submit a personal application

The serviceman must personally submit an application addressed to the head of the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support center at the place of military registration.

Add a supporting document

Only one document must be attached to the application, confirming:

completion of military service under a one-year contract;

the basis for discharge from military service.

Decisions are made without a special commission

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that this type of deferral does not require consideration by a special commission at the TRSSC. This significantly simplifies the application procedure.

What deadlines are set for processing

The procedure provides clear time limits:

the application must be registered no later than one working day from the moment of receipt;

after registration, the TRSSC has three working days to enter the deferral information into the Unified State Register of conscripts, reservists, and liable persons "Oberig".

Thus, the procedure involves a minimal set of documents, registration of the application within one working day, and entry of information into the "Oberig" register within three days without involving special commissions.

For what period is the deferral granted

The deferral is granted for 12 months from the day of discharge from military service.

During this period, such citizens can be conscripted only with their consent.

The procedure for granting this deferral is defined by the Procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 560 dated May 16, 2024.

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