In Lviv, a Serviceman Was Found Dead in the TCC Building – Police Are Investigating Suicide

The body of a serviceman was found in the office of the first department of the Yavoriv RTC and SP, the TCC has launched an official investigation.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Lviv Regional TCC and SP have reported the death of a serviceman within their office. Law enforcement’s preliminary classification suggests the incident is being investigated as a suicide. An official inquiry has also been initiated.

According to the TCC, the serviceman was discovered deceased at approximately 07:30 today, in an office belonging to the first department of the Yavoriv District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre in Mostyska.

Law enforcement officers are currently at the scene, undertaking the requisite investigative procedures.

The incident is being investigated as a suicide, based on preliminary classification. Other circumstances surrounding the serviceman’s death are yet to be determined.

The Lviv Regional TCC has stated that a special official inquiry has been commissioned by the head of the institution. This investigation is being conducted by a dedicated commission tasked with establishing all facts pertaining to the incident.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.