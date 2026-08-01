Mold, Unsanitary Conditions, and Unsafe Shelter: Ombudsman Initiated an Inspection at the "Artek Zakarpattia"

At the "Artek Zakarpattia" camp, children were accommodated 12 per room, and during air raid alarms they remained in the buildings.

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Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has reported numerous violations of children’s rights at the "Artek Zakarpattia" camp. A monitoring visit revealed unsanitary conditions, inadequate living arrangements, and concerns regarding shelter and child safety.

Inspection Initiated Following Social Media Reports

Dmytro Lubinets stated that he became aware of potential violations of children’s rights at the "Artek Zakarpattia" camp through social media. Consequently, he instructed Andriy Kryuchkov, his Representative in the Zakarpattia region, to conduct an urgent monitoring visit.

The Ombudsman confirmed that the inspection results corroborated serious violations.

Almost 300 Children Present at the Camp

At the time of the visit, 287 children from ten Ukrainian regions were staying at the health facility. Most of these children were from frontline areas and territories severely affected by Russian aggression, and their stay was state-funded.

Unsanitary Conditions in Food Unit and Lack of Dietary Options

The inspection uncovered unsanitary conditions, the presence of flies, and breaches of food storage regulations within the food unit.

Specifically, rotten vegetables and fruits were stored alongside fresh produce. Furthermore, the camp failed to provide dietary meals for children with specific requirements.

Overcrowding and Mould in Accommodation

The monitoring also confirmed substandard living conditions for the children.

Rooms accommodated up to 12 children. Worn-out furniture and bedding, insufficient storage for personal belongings, and the presence of mould and fungus in the premises were all recorded.

Additionally, there were an inadequate number of shower cubicles, water was only supplied at specific times, and an appropriate level of privacy was not maintained.

Significant Concerns Regarding the Shelter

According to the Ombudsman, the organisation of child safety during air raid alarms raised particular concern.

The shelter was damp, mouldy, and lacked sufficient seating and essential equipment.

Children reported that during air raid alarms, they primarily remained in the buildings and adhered to the "two walls rule."

Dmytro Lubinets stressed that such a situation is unacceptable, as a children’s camp must provide a safe shelter.

Other Issues Identified

The inspection also revealed that the camp territory lacked continuous fencing, adequate lighting, and video surveillance systems.

Some playgrounds were in a state of disrepair, and the swimming pool was not operational.

Ombudsman Demands Investigation

Following the monitoring, letters have been sent to the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration and the head of the Main Department of the National Social Service in the Zakarpattia region.

Dmytro Lubinets demands an investigation into who authorised the camp’s operation under such conditions, the identification of responsible officials, and the prompt rectification of the identified violations.

He stated that a report with recommendations and a corresponding submission would be prepared based on the monitoring results, and each established fact would receive an appropriate legal assessment.

"Children, especially those who came from frontline regions, have the right to safety, health, and decent conditions. They came here to rest and recover, not to be put in danger again," the Ombudsman emphasised.

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