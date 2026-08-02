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Want to work, study, or get married abroad – without which stamp you may be refused

07:00, 2 August 2026
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An apostille confirms the authenticity of an official document for use abroad.
Want to work, study, or get married abroad – without which stamp you may be refused
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An apostille is a special stamp that confirms the authenticity of a signature, seal, or stamp on an official document and grants it legal force for use in countries that have joined the 1961 Hague Convention. At the same time, it does not confirm the content of the document, only its proper execution.

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What an apostille is needed for

Such a stamp may be required in cases of:

  • employment abroad;
  • studying at foreign educational institutions;
  • getting married outside Ukraine;
  • obtaining a residence permit;
  • acquiring citizenship of another country;
  • submitting documents to government authorities of foreign countries.

On which documents an apostille can be placed

An apostille can be placed, in particular, on:

  • birth certificates;
  • marriage certificates;
  • name change certificates;
  • education documents;
  • notarized documents;
  • other official documents.

What an apostille confirms

Experts emphasize that an apostille does not certify the authenticity or content of the document.

Its purpose is to confirm the authenticity of the signature, seal, or stamp on an official document, as well as the authority of the official who issued it. This ensures the possibility of using the document abroad in countries that recognize the apostille according to the 1961 Hague Convention.

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